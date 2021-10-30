Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Resurgent Northampton claim fourth straight win

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.27pm
Paul Lewis (left) scored a hat-trick for Northampton (Nick Potts/PA)
Paul Lewis scored a hat-trick as Northampton made it four wins and four clean sheets in a row with a 3-0 victory over Keith Millen’s Carlisle.

A fantastic last-ditch block by Ali Koiki stopped Rod McDonald giving the Cumbrians an early lead as the out-of-form visitors made a good start.

But Northampton improved and moved ahead just before half-time with a brilliant team move as Koiki played a slick one-two with Mitch Pinnock and then crossed low for Lewis to slide home at the back post.

Lewis came close to a second when thwarted by visiting goalkeeper Mark Howard early in the second half, but he was not to be denied after 57 minutes as he finished calmly after good work by Kion Etete.

The home side were now dominant and Lewis completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, emphatically thumping home after Jack Armer was penalised for handball.

Northampton comfortably held on to claim a ninth clean sheet in 15 games this season.

