Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Adam Jackson suffers worrying injury in Lincoln’s draw with Shrewsbury

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.33pm
Adam Jackson went off injured (Richard Sellers/PA)
Adam Jackson went off injured (Richard Sellers/PA)

Lincoln and Shrewsbury played out a 1-1 draw in a game which saw home defender Adam Jackson stretchered off with a worrying injury.

The experienced centre-back was involved in an accidental collision just past the half-hour at the LNER Stadium.

Jackson was attended to by medical staff and was fitted with a neck brace before, after a delay of almost 10 minutes, being stretchered off. He was replaced in the heart of defence by TJ Eyoma.

After the match resumed, the Imps soon took the lead with a diving Conor McGrandles heading home a cross from Regan Poole in the 43rd minute.

As a result of Jackson’s injury, plus a couple of other stoppages, there were 11 minutes of added time which saw Shrewsbury enjoy their best spell of the game.

Town carried that momentum into the second half as they levelled five minutes after the break when Luke Leahy powered home a header after a long throw had been flicked on.

Both sides could have won it thereafter but a draw was probably the right result as fourth-bottom Town clinched only their second away point of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier