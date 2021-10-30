Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jake Beesley’s brace earns Rochdale victory at Barrow

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.37pm
Jake Beesley scored twice for Rochdale (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jake Beesley scored twice for Rochdale (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jake Beesley’s second brace of the season earned Rochdale a 2-1 win at Barrow.

The game was delayed by 30 minutes due to torrential downpours in Cumbria.

But Beesley scored in each half as Barrow’s winless run stretched to five games.

Both sides had early chances as Paul Farman kept out Jimmy Keohane before goalkeeper Joel Coleman denied Josh Kay at the other end.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 28th minute as Beesley fired into the bottom corner.

Beesley almost turned provider as the visitors caught Mark Cooper’s men on the break before Farman produced a fine stop to keep out Alex Newby.

Josh Gordon was felled in the box by Corey O’Keeffe to hand the hosts a lifeline. Coleman kept out Kay’s spot-kick, only for the striker to level from the rebound.

But Beesley poked home his second to secure all three points – and back-to-back wins – with 18 minutes to go.

