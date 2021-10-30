Oli Shaw scores twice as Championship leaders Kilmarnock beat Queen of the South By Press Association October 30 2021, 5.41pm Kilmarnock played host to Queen of the South (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oli Shaw scored twice as Kilmarnock beat Queen of the South 4-0 at Rugby Park to remain top of the cinch Championship. The former Hibernian and Ross County forward opened the scoring for Killie in the 16th minute. Shaw almost doubled his tally for the afternoon towards the end of the first half but Queens goalkeeper Sol Brynn produced a tremendous save. Killie keeper Zach Hemming also denied Lee Connelly from close range moments after half-time in a bright start to the second half. Shaw then grabbed his second goal of the day, and sixth in his last five matches in all competitions, in the 59th minute. Callum Hendry and Chris Burke added gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages to seal all three points for the hosts. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Andy Ryan scores as Hamilton beat Queen of the South to move up to seventh Oli Shaw and Danny Armstrong on target as Kilmarnock earn win over Hamilton Queen of the South 1-0 Dunfermline: Supporters demand change after pitiful showing by Peter Grant’s Pars Arbroath 0 Kilmarnock 0: Joel Nouble hits the woodwork as Angus side miss out on chance to top the Championship