Wrexham held to draw by Torquay as celebrity owners make first Racecourse visit

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.41pm
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (right) take a photo during the 1-1 draw with Torquay (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wrexham failed to celebrate a first visit from co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney with victory as Torquay held them to a 1-1 draw at the Racecourse Ground.

Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney bought the National League club in February and saw their first Wrexham game – a 3-2 defeat at Maidenhead – on Tuesday.

The pair had a rapturous reception from fans before kick-off and were celebrating inside four minutes when Harry Lennon picked out the top corner following a long throw from Ben Tozer.

Wrexham might have had a penalty when Bryce Hosannah tumbled in the area and boss Phil Parkinson was booked for his touchline protest.

But Torquay were much improved in the second half and deservedly drew level five minutes from time through Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ diving header.

