Last-gasp own goal sees Exeter extend unbeaten run away to Salford

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.43pm
Matt Jay was on target for Exeter (Zac Goodwin/PA)
A last-minute own goal saw high-flying Exeter extend their unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions with a dramatic 2-1 League Two victory away to Salford.

The Ammies’ on-loan goalkeeper Connor Ripley scored a freak own goal in injury time to gift the Grecians the win after Tom Elliott had cancelled out Matt Jay’s opener.

Ripley was excellent in the Salford goal, denying Sam Nombe and saving sharply to thwart Jevani Brown.

The home side’s best moments before the break saw Josh Morris blaze the ball over and Brandon Thomas-Asante denied after rounding goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Exeter found the breakthrough after 53 minutes as Jay tapped in to score for the fifth-successive game after another fine stop from Ripley.

Moments later it was almost 2-0 as Brown’s deflected effort cannoned off the post.

But Salford came on strong and somehow failed to equalise when Morris squared for Thomas-Asante to tap in but Dawson kept the ball out.

They managed to pull level with 11 minutes remaining when Elliott looped in a header from Liam Shephard’s cross.

Jake Caprice rattled the crossbar as Exeter pressed, before Elliott flashed another header over for Salford.

The drama came in injury time as Ripley denied substitute Padraig Amond one-on-one, the rebound falling to Caprice whose effort cannoned off the far post, back off Ripley and into the net.

