Ten-man Chesterfield hit back to secure point at Dagenham

Ten-man Chesterfield came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at Dagenham in the National League.

Two quick second-half goals from Jamie Grimes and Kabongo Tshimanga helped the visitors salvage a point before the former was shown a second yellow card in the 84th minute.

The Spireites were forced to make a change just six minutes into the game when Laurence Maguire went down and was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Angelo Balanta put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute and George Saunders doubled Dagenham’s lead 10 minutes later after a shot deflected into his path.

Grimes led the comeback effort for Chesterfield in the second half after heading home a free-kick at the back post in the 50th minute.

Two minutes later, Tshimanga levelled with a tap-in at the near post.

Grimes was given his marching orders in the closing stages but Chesterfield held on for a point.