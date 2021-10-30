Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woking end run of three consecutive defeats with comeback win over Altrincham

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.45pm
Tahvon Campbell earned Woking victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Woking ended a run of three consecutive National League defeats by coming from behind to claim a 3-2 home win over Altrincham.

Tahvon Campbell claimed the Cards’ winner 12 minutes from time, controlling Inih Effiong’s centre before firing low into the net.

Josh Hancock had curled the visitors level at 2-2 in the 66th minute after goals either side of half-time from Max Kretzschmar and Effiong turned the contest in the hosts’ favour.

Altrincham, who initially went ahead at Kingfield Stadium thanks to Tom Peers’ bending 19th-minute opener, finished with 10 men after veteran midfielder Ben Pringle collected a second yellow card deep into added time.

Defeat for the 10th-placed visitors was a third in succession, leaving them just a point and a place above their opponents, albeit having played a game more.

