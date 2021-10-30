Grimsby knocked off top after late loss to Notts County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ruben Rodrigues scored a stoppage-time winner as Notts County secured a 1-0 victory at Grimsby in the National League.

Following their surprise defeat at Wealdstone on Tuesday night, the home side were after a fast start and they came within inches of opening the scoring when Lenell John-Lewis’ curling effort struck the crossbar with 28 minutes gone.

The match was goalless at the interval and, as the second half wore on, the Magpies grew in confidence.

They made the breakthrough in the first of three added minutes when Matt Palmer’s cross was only parried by goalkeeper James McKeown, with Rodrigues following up from 12 yards.

The defeat, Grimsby’s first at Blundell Park this season, knocks the club off the National League summit, with County moving up to sixth.