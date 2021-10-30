Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
League Two high-flyers Swindon ease past struggling Oldham

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.51pm
Harry McKirdy scored in the first half at Oldham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harry McKirdy scored in the first half at Oldham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Swindon extended their unbeaten away record to eight League Two matches so far this season with a 3-1 win at struggling Oldham.

Ben Garner’s Robins notched a fourth-straight victory on the road largely thanks to a late double from Tyreece Simpson.

Swindon threatened after 15 minutes when Louis Reed’s 20-yard free-kick was palmed behind by Jayson Leutwiler.

As the visitors dominated, Harry McKirdy volleyed an effort inches wide and Simpson was denied by Jordan Clarke’s goal-line clearance.

Harrison McGahey went close for Oldham, but it was no surprise when Swindon struck in the 32nd minute.

Ellis Iandolo’s whipped-in cross was volleyed home at the near post by McKirdy.

Hallam Hope almost levelled for the Latics but his thumping header was saved by Joe Wollacott.

Oldham goalkeeper Leutwiler produced a smart stop to keep out Simpson soon after the restart.

The hosts rallied somewhat as the 70-minute mark approached and Davis Keillor-Dunn glanced a decent header over the top.

However, victory was sealed in the 79th minute when Simpson met Reed’s through-ball before tucking neatly past Leutwiler.

Carl Piergianni’s thumping header in the 90th minute proved a mere consolation for Oldham as Simpson’s drilled finish then capped an impressive afternoon for Swindon.

