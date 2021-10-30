Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Weymouth record second National League win in a row against 10-man King’s Lynn

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.59pm
Weymouth manager Brian Stock guided his side to a second successive National League win (Dave Howarth/PA)
Weymouth manager Brian Stock guided his side to a second successive National League win (Dave Howarth/PA)

Weymouth registered a second successive National League win after Omar Mussa earned a 1-0 victory over 10-man King’s Lynn.

Belgian midfielder Mussa made the breakthrough five minutes into the second period, coolly slotting into the left-hand side of the net following Cameron Murray’s lay off.

Brian Stock’s 16th-placed hosts squandered a golden chance to give themselves breathing space just seven minutes later when Josh McQuoid fired wide from the penalty spot after Mussa was fouled by Daniel Bowry.

A forgettable afternoon for the lowly visitors – who slid into the bottom three on goal difference – was compounded by substitute Michael Gyasi being shown a straight red card 17 minutes from time following a challenge on Tom Bearwish.

