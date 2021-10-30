Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In-form Dom Telford notches hat-trick as Newport sink Stevenage

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 5.59pm
Dom Telford hit a hat-trick for Newport (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Striker Dom Telford hit a hat-trick as Newport enjoyed a comprehensive 5-0 win over Stevenage at a rain-soaked Rodney Parade.

Telford kept up his superb recent form to take his tally to 10 goals in 10 games this season and help maintain James Rowberry’s 100 per cent start as manager.

The first arrived after the Stevenage defence failed to deal with a Robbie Willmott cross in the 12th minute and Telford was in the right place to bundle the ball home.

His second, after 28 minutes, was a deflected effort after midfielder Oli Cooper had intercepted a Scott Cuthbert pass and played the striker in.

Telford then turned provider for strike partner Courtney Baker-Richardson, teeing up the former Swansea man for a fierce drive into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 34th minute.

Rowberry’s men continued to dominate after the break as Telford curled in from the edge of the area for his hat-trick three minutes after the restart.

Finn Azaz added a fifth when he found the top corner from 20 yards two minutes later.

