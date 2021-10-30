Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Zander Clark earns managers’ praise after man-of-the-match show for St Johnstone

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.03pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (left) congratulates goalkeeper Zander Clark (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson (left) congratulates goalkeeper Zander Clark (Andrew Milligan/PA)

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson heaped praise on Zander Clark after his man-of-the-match performance in a 1-0 cinch Premiership victory against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The 29-year-old produced a string of outstanding saves to deny the home side after Ali Crawford scored what proved to be the only goal of the game in the first half.

Clark missed out on a call-up to the last Scotland squad and his manager admitted he deserves enormous credit for responding in the right way and not letting his head go down.

Davidson said: “First half, I thought we were excellent and pressed really high up.

“Zander was outstanding, some of the saves were phenomenal. He has been like that since I’ve been here.

“All credit to him because he didn’t let his head go down when he didn’t get back in the Scotland squad.

“I think if any manager is watching that today, they’ll think it was a decent performance.

“Zander reacted to it the right way. I told him to keep performing at a high level and he’s doing that.

“He’s done it in big games against big teams. He made saves at big stages of the game for us today.

“A lot of the boys were tired in the last 15 minutes but he produced some phenomenal saves to get us three points.”

Davidson added: “It was also a fantastic finish from Ali.

“It is good to see him get a consistent run of games and hopefully keep himself fit.

“If he produces moments like that, I will be delighted.”

Davidson’s opposite number Tam Courts graciously admitted that Clark deserved credit for his outstanding performance, with United missing out on the chance to go level with Rangers at the top of the league.

Courts said: “A couple of the players had said it was almost un-human-like.

“We’ve seen Benji Siegrist do that for us too. We’ve got a keeper who can turn one point into three and I’ve seen Craig Gordon do that too.

“All credit to Zander Clark for his performance and it gave us an indication for our attacking intent in the second half.

“I think there were two or three moments at the end you could see the exasperation on our players’ faces because they’ve made clean contact and made the right decision, but the big man made a few tremendous saves and kept his team in front so he deserves all the credit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier