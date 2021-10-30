Nigel Clough hopes season starts now for Mansfield after ending barren run

An error occurred. Please try again.

Manager Nigel Clough believes Mansfield’s season can finally start following their 2-0 win over Tranmere.

Rhys Oates opened the scoring on 18 minutes after Danny Johnson had earlier missed a penalty.

The points were secured midway through the second half when Johnson slotted home from close range.

It ended a 12-game run without a League Two victory for the Stags.

Clough said: “Hopefully it is onwards and upwards from this point. Our season sort of starts from this point now.

“We are getting people fit and back from suspension.

“We did not play as well as we did against Port Vale but we didn’t have a major decision go against us and that helps.

“It is a relief more than anything, it has been far too long since we had a win. We have been so close and it has been coming.

“I’m very pleased with the performance and the way we won.

“The way we went about it was commendable. I thought we didn’t play like a team starting second bottom.

“It is nice to be out of the bottom two. It was very important to get the win with the FA Cup break next week.

“Rhys Oates scored one and made one. He showed good signs at Exeter, it takes time to settle in.

“His goal was an excellent finish and I thought he showed maturity to square it for the second goal.

“We deserved a clean sheet. The two centre-halves were excellent once again.”

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon admitted his side had let the travelling fans down.

He said: “I think the performance never represented the travelling support or the club well enough.

“We were disappointing from the first moments. We did not match the intensity the game needed or match Mansfield’s intensity.

“It was a mad start to the game and we looked all over the place. We were making decisions that can only be a lack of focus.

“We are disappointed the fans who came over have been let down.

“We huffed and puffed at the start of the second half and then gave away a really poor goal that is not us.

“We never passed it well enough and we didn’t look a threat often enough.

“We got outrun at times, which is not like us.

“It was just a really poor all-round performance that includes me as manager – I am responsible for how we played and I take my share of responsibility for that.

“It was not good enough for a Tranmere team to play like that. We will be back in on Monday and work five days to the weekend to get back on track.”