Solihull Moors and Yeovil share the points as both sides have a player sent off By Press Association October 30 2021, 6.06pm Solihull Moors and Yeovil played out a goalless draw at Damson Park (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Solihull Moors and Yeovil were both reduced to 10 men during a goalless draw at Damson Park in the National League. Shortly after the hour mark, Solihull defender Jordan Cranston was shown a straight red card following a coming together with Tom Knowles. But seven minutes later, Max Hunt was dismissed for the visitors after a late tackle on Andrew Dallas. Solihull are fifth in the division, four points behind leaders’ Boreham Wood, with Yeovil 15th. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close