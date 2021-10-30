Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Karl Robinson hails ‘outstanding’ Oxford striker Matty Taylor

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.09pm
Matty Taylor starred for Oxford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Oxford boss Karl Robinson admitted Matty Taylor is “on fire” at the moment after the striker won a penalty, made two goals and scored the third in the 3-1 win over Morecambe at the Kassam Stadium.

His overhead kick set up Steve Seddon to score the opening goal and, although Shrimps top scorer Cole Stockton levelled with a stunning volley, Taylor then provided the assist for Mark Sykes to make it 2-1, before chipping in the third goal himself.

The sixth-placed U’s, who have won their last three League One games, also missed a penalty with James Henry firing over from the spot after Taylor had been fouled by keeper Jokull Andresson.

Robinson said: “Matty worked himself into the ground. The kid’s on fire. People questioned him, saying that his legs have gone, but if you give the ball to Matty Taylor he’ll score goals.

“He’s a local lad done good and he was outstanding today.

“Their goal was an absolute wonder goal. But from our point of view we were comfortable, I thought.

“In the first half we had five or six good opportunities and the disappointing thing from my point of view was that we didn’t test the keeper enough.

“But to win the last three games on the spin in the league is testament to the players.

“Had the penalty gone in it might have been a different game too. We’ll have to see who takes the next penalty – it will be down to the players. They practise and practise them all the time.

“We’ve got a bit of a gap between us and the teams below us now so it was a good day all round for us.

“And we have a few days off now which will be good for everyone – the staff as well as the players.

“The most pleasing thing for me was how we saw the last 10 minutes out.”

Morecambe remain just above the relegation zone.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: “It was really frustrating for me. For large periods of the game we dominated, but we’re not doing the basics well. We’re not winning the first and second balls in areas that matter.

“We got it back to one-all and the mindset is to try to win it rather than not lose it against a very good team.

“I thought I had people in the building with the right mindset but I’m not sure now if we do, and it will be up to me to change things and bring others in who have if this group collectively doesn’t have it.

“The positive is that we’re creating lots of chances. Cole Stockton must feel so frustrated – he scored an absolute wonder goal but we don’t win the game.

“I’d rather not play so well and defend better – and win 1-0. We’re not winning enough aerial balls, and we have to see games out and not constantly attack, it’s a young naivety we have that is costing us.

“We haven’t got the balance right. We have to try to change the mentality collectively. We are a good footballing side but we have to do the other side of it too.”

