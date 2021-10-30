Karl Robinson hails ‘outstanding’ Oxford striker Matty Taylor

Oxford boss Karl Robinson admitted Matty Taylor is “on fire” at the moment after the striker won a penalty, made two goals and scored the third in the 3-1 win over Morecambe at the Kassam Stadium.

His overhead kick set up Steve Seddon to score the opening goal and, although Shrimps top scorer Cole Stockton levelled with a stunning volley, Taylor then provided the assist for Mark Sykes to make it 2-1, before chipping in the third goal himself.

The sixth-placed U’s, who have won their last three League One games, also missed a penalty with James Henry firing over from the spot after Taylor had been fouled by keeper Jokull Andresson.

Robinson said: “Matty worked himself into the ground. The kid’s on fire. People questioned him, saying that his legs have gone, but if you give the ball to Matty Taylor he’ll score goals.

“He’s a local lad done good and he was outstanding today.

“Their goal was an absolute wonder goal. But from our point of view we were comfortable, I thought.

“In the first half we had five or six good opportunities and the disappointing thing from my point of view was that we didn’t test the keeper enough.

“But to win the last three games on the spin in the league is testament to the players.

“Had the penalty gone in it might have been a different game too. We’ll have to see who takes the next penalty – it will be down to the players. They practise and practise them all the time.

“We’ve got a bit of a gap between us and the teams below us now so it was a good day all round for us.

“And we have a few days off now which will be good for everyone – the staff as well as the players.

“The most pleasing thing for me was how we saw the last 10 minutes out.”

Morecambe remain just above the relegation zone.

Manager Stephen Robinson said: “It was really frustrating for me. For large periods of the game we dominated, but we’re not doing the basics well. We’re not winning the first and second balls in areas that matter.

“We got it back to one-all and the mindset is to try to win it rather than not lose it against a very good team.

“I thought I had people in the building with the right mindset but I’m not sure now if we do, and it will be up to me to change things and bring others in who have if this group collectively doesn’t have it.

“The positive is that we’re creating lots of chances. Cole Stockton must feel so frustrated – he scored an absolute wonder goal but we don’t win the game.

“I’d rather not play so well and defend better – and win 1-0. We’re not winning enough aerial balls, and we have to see games out and not constantly attack, it’s a young naivety we have that is costing us.

“We haven’t got the balance right. We have to try to change the mentality collectively. We are a good footballing side but we have to do the other side of it too.”