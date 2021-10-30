Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gillingham boss Steve Evans frustrated after Accrington draw

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.09pm
Gillingham manager Steve Evans (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gillingham manager Steve Evans (Richard Sellers/PA)

Gillingham boss Steve Evans lamented his side’s inability to convert their chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Accrington.

The Gills conceded two late goals at Bolton last week and again had to settle for a draw, although both sides ended the game unbeaten in their last three Sky Bet League One fixtures.

Evans said: “Today is the same as why we only scored two at Bolton last week – it’s about missed chances.

“You can play the tape recording from last week; the only difference is that we defended properly today when Accrington had the odd counter-attack.

“We’ve had total dominance and you can count seven, eight or even nine chances where we should score but we have not, so it’s hard to take.

“John [Coleman] will know that his goalkeeper and our inability to take our chances has got his side a point today.”

Evans revealed the extent of his side’s injury crisis at full-time, saying: “We’ve got a horrendous situation here. We’ve already got three kids on the bench.

“We’ve had no luck with injuries and more players are getting injured because we’re having to play them Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday.

“That’s taking its toll. It’s frustrating, especially as the lads know that if we’d have scored one today, we’d have got three or four, but we have to take the positives.”

Accrington manager John Coleman was satisfied with what he saw as a well-deserved point and clean sheet after a nightmare journey down to Kent.

He said: “On the balance of play you’d say 0-0 was a fair result. I’m delighted to get the clean sheet – it’s been a while since we had one of them and we’ve worked hard at being resilient. We wanted to be better on the ball, but we weren’t.

“I wasn’t happy with the way we played in the first half. Gillingham will always make chances and our goalkeeper kept us in it with a couple of great saves.

“We fluffed our lines a little bit in the first half. We didn’t pass it well, we didn’t retain possession as well as I’d have liked us to, and we didn’t probe or rotate the ball quickly.

“I thought we got stronger in the game as it went on. We were a lot better in the second half and we had a 15-minute spell where we should have scored.

“We had a nightmare trip yesterday – the coach broke down before we left, and then we caught traffic, so we only got here at 10.15pm. But I told the players that they shouldn’t use that as an excuse. If you’re using an excuse before you’ve started it’s a sign of weakness.”

