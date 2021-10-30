Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

James McPake hails ‘massive display’ as Dundee follow up mauling with victory

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.09pm
Dundee manager James McPake was pleased with his side’s response to their midweek drubbing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake was pleased with his side’s response to their midweek drubbing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee manager James McPake hailed his players for their “attitude and desire” after following up a 5-0 loss to Ross County by winning at St Mirren.

Max Anderson scored the only goal of the game to help the Dark Blues record their first away league victory of the campaign.

McPake said the midweek defeat to Ross County would not be forgotten but felt that this battling performance was more indicative of his Dundee team.

He said: “It’s just one performance and one win but off the back of the other night it was a massive display. That’s what got the result – the attitude and desire.

“Charlie Adam had said the players needed to do the hard yards and they did that today. I’m so happy for them and they deserved their win.

“We can say it’s for the fans but this is for the players because they’ve hurt as much as anyone. They had to play on Wednesday then turn up and put on a performance like that.

“That is a truer reflection of us but we’ll use Wednesday, that won’t go away. We won’t let it go away and we’ll use it. It’s happened too much for our liking. But that can happen in this league when you drop your level.”

McPake also confirmed he expects to lose Cillian Sheridan for a lengthy period after the Irishman was carried off on a stretcher in the second half.

He added: “He will go for a scan but it looked like a ruptured Achilles. It’s a sore one for him and the club because he was starting to look a threat.”

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin admitted his team had been below their best as they lost at home for the second time in a week.

He said: “It was a frustrating afternoon. We probably had more possession and shots on target. All the stats line up in our favour but the one that matters is the scoreline.

“We knew the first goal in a game like this would be massive and if Dundee got it they’d shut up shop. They ran the clock down from the moment they got the goal.

“One or two of our players were a little below par. Maybe because it’s the third game in seven days, without looking for excuses. But we didn’t reach the levels we did against Motherwell or the opening 25 minutes against Rangers.”

