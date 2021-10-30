Steve Morison happy to see Cardiff end losing streak with comeback draw at Stoke

Steve Morison admitted it was “pleasing” to see Cardiff end their eight-game losing streak in Saturday’s enthralling 3-3 comeback at Stoke.

Morison’s side found themselves 3-0 down 33 seconds into the second half following Jacob Brown’s opener and a Steven Fletcher double but managed to score three in five minutes through Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris and Kieffer Moore to salvage a point.

Caretaker Morison was taking charge of his first Cardiff game after Mick McCarthy was relieved of his duties earlier this week and said it is not easy being a manager.

He said: “Definitely not easy but exciting and fun – 3-0 down, it’s a different game but the lads were fantastic for that period, and we could have won it.

“It’s pleasing to stop the run of results. We had some really good chances in the game and in the first half but we didn’t take them.

“We hit the post from Leo’s (Bacuna) free-kick and we think it’s going to be one of those days, considering they had three shots and two of them weren’t even meant to go in.

“But yeah, we got that goal which the goalkeeper has got to save but from then on we were fantastic, we could have got the win but we didn’t.

“Fear the worst? We had the worst, we were 3-0 down, it couldn’t have got much worse, could it? All credit goes to the players, I just told them that standard at 3-0 down wasn’t good enough but the performance after we went 3-0 down is good enough.

“At the minute, we’re not good enough to not be at it because if we aren’t at it then we’re 3-0 quite quickly. But if we perform at that level, we will win games of football.

“My heart is alright, that’s football, we love it don’t we? It’s a game that excites you and it’s what we get out of bed for. This is what it’s about, this is why you guys are here, the fans are here and the most pleasing thing today was the way the boys responded.

“The confidence will grow from here and the fans didn’t stop singing and now they get to go home with a big smile on their face.

“It’s about time we gave them something back.”

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill said: “We’re extremely disappointed by what happened and we have to be ready to play again on Wednesday night.

“We had a shambolic five or 10 minutes in the game. We conceded a poor first goal, a poor second goal and then the game unravels a little bit and we should have done better.

“We were 3-0 up, comfortable and we then found ourselves level and it’s incredibly frustrating from that point of view.

“I thought that there was a little period prior to them scoring where we stopped doing a lot of the good things we had done, which was to play with purpose, play forward and combine by moving the ball fast and when we do that we look a good team.

“Then we started to play a bit more individual, people taking extra touches when they don’t need it and we turn the ball over.

“When you give the opposition the first two goals as we did, you’re always liable to concede again.”