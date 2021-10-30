Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen’s Park stay top after playing out draw with Cove

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.15pm
Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers drew 3-3 (John Walton/PA)
Queen’s Park survived having a man sent off as the Scottish League One leaders drew 3-3 at second-placed Cove Rangers.

Rory McAllister gave Cove the lead after five minutes when he finished off a fine move from Fraser Fyvie and Mitchel Megginson.

Bob McHugh got Queen’s Park on level terms as he scored for the third game in a row.

Queen’s Park then went ahead just before the break as Louis Longridge netted the rebound after McHugh’s shot hit the post.

Queen’s Park were reduced to 10 men after 66 minutes when Simon Murray was shown a red card.

The home side were back on level terms as Megginson headed in three minutes later and they took the lead with 13 remaining as McAllister and Stuart Morrison challenged for the ball, with the defender looking like he got the last touch.

The lead lasted six minutes as Michael Doyle headed in a cross from Longridge to make it 3-3 and earn his side a point.

Montrose moved up to third despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Peterhead.

Airdrie’s 2-1 defeat at Alloa saw them drop to fourth as Euan Henderson scored both goals for the home side. Callum Fordyce got a late consolation for the visitors.

Kyle Connell set up Liam Newton for the opener then scored the second as East Fife beat Dumbarton 2-1. Conner Duthie scored late on for the home side.

Ten-man Falkirk won 3-1 at Clyde as Michael Ruth, Craig McGuffie and Charlie Telfer scored and Steven Hetherington was sent off. David Goodwillie scored a penalty for Clyde.

