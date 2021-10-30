Darren Moore rues late lapse as Sheffield Wednesday pegged back by Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was left to rue a lapse in concentration as his side conceded a late leveller and had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham.

The Owls had overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to lead as the match moved into stoppage time but Matty Blair’s last-gasp goal after a corner from Alfie May ensured the first competitive meeting between the clubs finished all square.

“We are frustrated because we did so well to get back into the game, fighting back from 1-0 down to lead,” Moore said.

“We broke away for a chance with two or three against one and it was a good opportunity to go to 3-1 up. But at 2-1 I felt comfortable in the game and it’s disappointing to concede from a set-play.

“It comes down to concentration and we’ll continue to work on it and look to try and get those first-time contacts on the ball. To lose a goal then is even harder to take, but it’s just a lapse in concentration.”

Full-back Blair, whose dad Andy spent two years with the Owls, struck in the 91st minute after Chey Dunkley looked set to be the second-half hero for Wednesday.

Cheltenham had taken the lead in the 14th minute through Kyle Vassell, who finished well after Ellis Chapman’s effort was deflected into his path after a long throw-in from Sean Long on the left.

Dunkley leapt highest to meet Barry Bannan’s corner at the far post in the 65th minute to make it 1-1 and Bannan was the provider again with a free-kick met by Dunkley and deflected past goalkeeper and boyhood Wednesday fan Scott Flinders by Blair in the 83rd minute.

But Blair made immediate amends and Cheltenham boss Michael Duff was delighted for the full-back, whose late brother Ross was a fanatical Wednesday fan.

“I was delighted for Matty because it was a big day for him,” Duff said.

“I think we deserved something and I am not sure how many saves Scott Flinders has had to make.

“We have conceded from two set-plays again and to win a game of football you need a bit of luck and you need quite a few things to go for you.

“I didn’t think the referee helped us today. We haven’t had any luck with the own goal and we had a one-on-one at 1-0 and at 2-0 I don’t think they would have come back.

“The positive is that we took a point against a big team in the league.”