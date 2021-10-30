Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darren Moore rues late lapse as Sheffield Wednesday pegged back by Cheltenham

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.25pm
Darren Moore saw victory slip away in the final moments (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was left to rue a lapse in concentration as his side conceded a late leveller and had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Cheltenham.

The Owls had overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to lead as the match moved into stoppage time but Matty Blair’s last-gasp goal after a corner from Alfie May ensured the first competitive meeting between the clubs finished all square.

“We are frustrated because we did so well to get back into the game, fighting back from 1-0 down to lead,” Moore said.

“We broke away for a chance with two or three against one and it was a good opportunity to go to 3-1 up. But at 2-1 I felt comfortable in the game and it’s disappointing to concede from a set-play.

“It comes down to concentration and we’ll continue to work on it and look to try and get those first-time contacts on the ball. To lose a goal then is even harder to take, but it’s just a lapse in concentration.”

Full-back Blair, whose dad Andy spent two years with the Owls, struck in the 91st minute after Chey Dunkley looked set to be the second-half hero for Wednesday.

Cheltenham had taken the lead in the 14th minute through Kyle Vassell, who finished well after Ellis Chapman’s effort was deflected into his path after a long throw-in from Sean Long on the left.

Dunkley leapt highest to meet Barry Bannan’s corner at the far post in the 65th minute to make it 1-1 and Bannan was the provider again with a free-kick met by Dunkley and deflected past goalkeeper and boyhood Wednesday fan Scott Flinders by Blair in the 83rd minute.

But Blair made immediate amends and Cheltenham boss Michael Duff was delighted for the full-back, whose late brother Ross was a fanatical Wednesday fan.

“I was delighted for Matty because it was a big day for him,” Duff said.

“I think we deserved something and I am not sure how many saves Scott Flinders has had to make.

“We have conceded from two set-plays again and to win a game of football you need a bit of luck and you need quite a few things to go for you.

“I didn’t think the referee helped us today. We haven’t had any luck with the own goal and we had a one-on-one at 1-0 and at 2-0 I don’t think they would have come back.

“The positive is that we took a point against a big team in the league.”

