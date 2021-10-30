Ben Garner felt Swindon’s Tyreece Simpson was ‘robbed’ of hat-trick at Oldham

An error occurred. Please try again.

Swindon boss Ben Garner felt young striker Tyreece Simpson was “robbed” of a first senior hat-trick after he scored twice in a 3-1 League Two win at struggling Oldham.

Before his late double, Simpson had the ball in the back of the Oldham net, only for the ball to have been ruled out of play as it was crossed into the box.

Garner said: “No way was the ball out of play when it was crossed in.

“How can a linesman on the opposite side of the pitch have seen that from where he was?

“I’ve seen it back and the ball was definitely still in.

“It’s a real shame because a talented young 19-year-old has just been robbed of a first league hat-trick.

“Tyreece has been brilliant this season and that’s six goals now in his first season in league football, but he should have been taking the match ball home tonight.

“He deserved that.”

Garner then saluted all of his promotion-chasing squad as they sealed a fourth-straight away success and remain unbeaten on the road in the league this term.

Garner added: “The effort from every single player has been first class this week.

“There’s a fantastic spirit in the camp, and we’re a really close group. You need that if you’re going to be successful.

“We put in another good performance today and that will make it another good trip home.”

Swindon bossed the first half at Boundary Park and deservedly led at the interval thanks to Harry McKirdy’s fifth goal of the season.

He volleyed home Ellis Iandolo’s cross from close range after 32 minutes.

Oldham rallied somewhat after the break and Davis Keillor-Dunn went close, but the Robins effectively condemned Keith Curle’s side to another home loss when Simpson tucked the ball home with 11 minutes left.

Simpson struck his second goal in the dying seconds after Carl Piergianni pulled one back for Oldham in the 90th minute.

Oldham boss Curle again was not particularly impressed with his side’s defending.

He said: “At 1-0 behind I felt there wasn’t that much in it but the second goal really affected us.

“It knocked us back on our heels.

“After that the players showed good character and it was all us.

“We had a spell of pressure for about 20 or 25 minutes, but we needed to force a goal at that point.

“The manner of the goals we conceded didn’t help us neither, though.

“Goals change games, and we’ve got to better at defending.

“This is how things are when you’re down there in and around the bottom sides.

“You’ve got to be nailed on at all times and we gave Swindon far too much respect also.

“We looked competitive and combative but you can’t afford to make mistakes at this level.

“We’re thin on the ground in terms of numbers, but I know we can be competitive and we will get better.

“I understand the fans’ frustrations.”