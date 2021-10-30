James Rowberry not getting carried away by winning start as Newport boss

An error occurred. Please try again.

James Rowberry admitted his start to life as a manager has gone better than he could have dreamed of after Newport’s 5-0 home win over Stevenage maintained his 100 per cent record.

After a 3-1 victory at Bristol Rovers in his first game in charge, Rowberry enjoyed a dominant display from his side in his first match in the dugout at Rodney Parade.

Dom Telford hit a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 10 goals in 10 games while long-range strikes from Courtney Baker-Richardson and Finn Azaz completed the rout.

Rowberry said: “I think Dom will naturally get man of the match because he scored three goals but I was pleased for the whole team.

“I said to Robbie Willmott after the game that him in that holding midfield position was a masterclass when I look at it from a tactical and coaching viewpoint.

“Then the three young lads in front of him worked hard when we lost the ball to get it back and the back four, especially the two centre-halves, were immense with [goalkeeper] Joe Day leading.

“Our front two got the goals so it was really pleasing.”

The three points lifts Newport to eighth in the League Two table but Rowberry is staying grounded.

He added: “I don’t feel it’s easy, I am just trying to stay in the moment and work on the things I believe in and the staff believe in to move us forward.

“I probably didn’t expect a start like this, eight goals in two wins, but I am not getting carried away.

“We’ve got Morecambe next week [in the FA Cup] and I am already thinking about that and what we need to do to improve and move forward.”

A quick-fire double from Telford put the hosts in charge before the half-hour mark and he then teed up Baker-Richardson for the third after 34 minutes.

It was 5-0 within five minutes of the restart as Telford completed his hat-trick with a curler from the edge of the box and Azaz found the top corner from 20 yards.

For Stevenage, it was another miserable away day after 3-0 defeats at Oldham and Northampton in recent weeks.

Manager Alex Revell, whose side slumped to 21st, said: “It’s really tough to take.

“The performance was not good enough. It was unacceptable from start to finish.

“They gave away two terrible goals in the first 20 minutes and we were on a hiding to nothing.

“It’s happened again – for the third away game in a row – and you can’t accept that.

“Ultimately, I’m the manager so I have to take responsibility for it but it’s no reflection of the work we did all week.”