Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Warne feels Rotherham are showing they are force to be reckoned with

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.37pm
Paul Warne’s Rotherham hammered Sunderland (Issac Parkin/PA)
Paul Warne’s Rotherham hammered Sunderland (Issac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham manager Paul Warne feels his side are showing they are a force to be reckoned with after smashing 10-man Sunderland 5-1.

Rotherham were dominant for large spells of the game and made it pay with braces from Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo and a header from Michael Ihiekwe, while Ross Stewart got Sunderland’s only goal.

It was a first win over Sunderland since 1962 for the Millers and one which could have been even more embarrassing for the visitors.

Sunderland’s task was made even harder when they were reduced to 10 men in the second half, with Aiden McGeady receiving a second yellow card.

Warne said: “It’s always the strikers who get the headlines. They were two great finishes from Smith and he could have had more.

“It was a good day at the office and obviously I am pleased.

“At the moment we are respectful of the opposition but not in awe of them and if we play at our best someone has got to play really well to beat us.

“I thought we were really good but I am still disappointed with the goal we conceded. We are obsessed with the defenders on letting people inside so that’s a mark against us.

“We are trying to win every game we play in and sometimes you don’t get your just deserts but this was one of those games where we created a few and we were fortunate enough to take five chances.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game but I always think if the lads play at their very best then they are very difficult to play against.”

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said: “It’s a really poor day for us and a massive opportunity missed. It was three points that we wanted and I don’t think we showed that anywhere near enough.

“Their game style completely nullified and stopped us. A lot of the play was down our left side and it’s a glaring weakness I suppose in terms of if we don’t have a good day, that side is quite easy to disrupt us on.

“It was men against boys today, from start to finish, it really was. We looked leggy and we were everywhere the ball had just been.

“I am hurting badly, the fans and the players will be but it’s three points lost in the big picture.

“Whether it’s a change of personnel or tactics or additions in January, there is clearly something that we have got to snuff out to be more solid when we are under the cosh.

“If you are a good team you are under the cosh for four or five minutes but if you’re a bad team, like we were, you are going to get runs of attacks for 70 minutes of the 90.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier