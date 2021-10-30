Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Appleton wanted more from Lincoln in draw with Shrewsbury

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 6.40pm
Michael Appleton had to settle for a point (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton admitted his side “fell short” as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Shrewsbury.

The Imps, fresh from taking four points from away games at Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan, took the lead in the 43rd minute when captain Conor McGrandles headed home a cross from Regan Poole.

That came shortly after home defender Adam Jackson had been stretchered off with a head injury which led to him receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch.

Jackson was taken to hospital as a precaution with concussion.

The Shrews took the game to Lincoln in the 11 minutes of first-half added time and they took that momentum into the second half with Luke Leahy heading home after 50 minutes after a long throw had been flicked on.

Appleton admitted his side struggled to deal with the visitors’ direct approach, particularly after Jackson went off.

“I think it was [a fair result],” said Appleton. “We had good spells in the game, but not enough. We made the keeper work a little bit more in the second half than we did in the first half.

“We fell short a little bit. We almost caused our own problems by not winning the first ball.

“I do think a big part of that was losing Jacko. That’s why he played today. We knew what to expect, so to lose that aerial dominance, our best header of the ball, as early as we did was tough for us.”

On Jackson, Appleton said: “Jacko’s gone to hospital as a precaution to have observations. He was in a bit of a bad way when he came off.”

City had to make another concussion substation at half-time with Teddy Bishop going off.

“Teddy’s was a delayed one,” said Appleton. “He felt dizzy and didn’t feel too clever when he came off the pitch at half-time. It [bringing him off] was the sensible and right thing to do.”

The draw was only Shrewsbury’s second point on the road this season but manager Steve Cotterill was not satisfied with the result.

Town had a goal chalked off for a foul on Lincoln keeper Josh Griffiths in the first half, which the Town boss was unhappy with.

“I’m disappointed with a point,” said Cotterill. “We scored a perfectly good goal in the first half. Matthew Pennington’s header in the first half for a foul on the keeper. Dan Udoh [who the foul was given against] is nowhere near him. If anything, he [Griffiths] falls over his own player.

“So we’re disappointed today, we think we should have won that game 2-1. We’ve had some great chances and we could have had one right at the death.

“But it’s good to come to a place like Lincoln and get plenty of chances. I thought we were strong.”

