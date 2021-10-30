Carlos Corberan claims Huddersfield deserved their win over Millwall

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan claims his side were the only team that looked like winning as he watched them beat Millwall 1-0 to climb into the top six at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In a game which was dominated mostly by the home side, they managed to edge out Millwall 1-0 to make it four games unbeaten in front of their own supporters.

The Terriers came closest in the first half as Danny Ward blasted an effort over the bar from 10 yards out.

The second half was played out to a similar fashion as Bartosz Bialkowski made several saves to keep the away side in the game.

Huddersfield got their winner on 81 minutes when Jonathan Hogg nodded in from a Sorba Thomas corner.

Town boss Corberan said: “There was only one team today, for me, that deserved the three points and that was Huddersfield.

“After 15 minutes the team started to find free space in the middle of the pitch that allowed us to be more aggressive in attack.

“I think the team created enough chances today to score a goal, and it arrived in a set-piece situation.

“We know Hogg is a special player for the club, so he has been one of the most important players even before I arrived at the club.

“He has the mentality to attack this type of situation and usually the type of player that we think can impact on these types of free-kicks and deliveries.”

Thomas grabbed his eighth assist of the season by delivering the cross for the goal and is the top provider in the Championship this season.

“I watched more positive things than the delivery from Thomas in today’s game,” said Corberan.

“It’s true that some of the deliveries were not in the level that he has but for me he had a very good game because he was giving a lot of options to attack, he was defending as a full-back and attacking as a winger and we know this is not easy.”

Gary Rowett saw his Millwall side lose away from home in the league for the first time since their 2-1 defeat at Cardiff in August.

In stoppage time, Ryan Leonard’s goalbound effort was blocked by Harry Toffolo but it appeared to come off the defender’s arm.

Rowett said: “I’m disappointed, in the last minute I think we should have had a clear penalty, I watched it back on numerous occasions, Lenny (Leonard) has a shot, Toffolo turns his back and he gets both his hands up and deflects the ball wide.

“Did our performance warrant us winning the game? Probably not. But I certainly felt just before the 82nd minute that we had done enough at that point of giving us a chance at the very least of getting a point.

“I’m disappointed in conceding in the way that we did, we pride ourselves on set-pieces, in a division where set-pieces are important.”