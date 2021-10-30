Nigel Pearson pays tribute to Bristol City fans after ending wait for home win

Nigel Pearson gave much of the credit to long-suffering Bristol City fans after finally marking his spell as manager with a home win at the 15th attempt, overcoming Barnsley 2-1.

Two goals just before the break from Andreas Weimann saw the Robins come from behind to register the first three-point haul on their own ground since January.

In all, the unhappy sequence stretched back 18 games, only three of which came before Pearson’s appointment.

It looked like being extended when Aaron Leya Iseka shot Barnsley in front from Devante Cole’s cross on 28 minutes.

But Weimann burst through the middle to bury the equaliser past Brad Collins on 41 minutes and struck again with a precise side-footed finish in first-half stoppage time.

Pearson said: “Our supporters were fantastic. The noise in the closing stages when we were under pressure was unbelievable and definitely helped the players over the line.

“It was not something we had a right to expect. There were nerves on and off the pitch at the end and the fans could easily have gone quiet.

“Instead, the volume of support was magnificent. We have played a lot better at home this season and lost, but today the result was everything and fair play to the lads for displaying the necessary fighting spirit.

“Of course, there is a feeling of relief. The home run we have been on is unfathomable and hopefully we can make this result a turning point.

“There have been times this season when we deserved to win games here and it didn’t happen. Today, we were poor at times, but that’s football.”

Pearson gave a debut to teenage Bristolian midfielder Ayman Benarous as a substitute, with his team under intense pressure in the second half.

“Sometimes young players do not carry the baggage of some of their seniors and can play without fear,” he explained.

A seventh successive defeat turned up the heat on Barnsley boss Markus Schopp, who saw his side denied by some fine Dan Bentley saves and several goal-line clearances.

Liam Kitching hit the crossbar in the second half, leaving a frustrated Schopp to insist: “The ball just wouldn’t go in for us.”

He added: “We have paid for a five-minute spell before half-time when we didn’t look after the ball well enough. Perhaps we still lack a bit of experience in that situation.

“Other than that, I couldn’t have asked more of my players. We are so near to where we need to be and I hope I am given more time to work with them.

“That is out of my hands. We couldn’t have created more chances than we did today and at times it was hard to see how the ball stayed out of their net.

“All that was missing was the result. I know that is hard for our fans to accept and they are suffering along with everyone at the club.

“But I repeat that we are nearly there. There is still a bit to do and no one wants to hear that when you are struggling for results.

“But today I saw a team that tried their hardest from the first second and had more than enough opportunities to win.”