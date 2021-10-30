Mark Robinson reveals ‘angry voices’ in long post-match discussion

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson admitted frank words were exchanged in a lengthy dressing-room discussion following their defeat at Cambridge.

The Us won 1-0 to seal their first victory in eight matches, with the goal coming courtesy of Brighton loanee Jensen Weir two minutes after half-time.

It was the England Under-20 international’s first senior goal and helped lift Cambridge above their opponents in League One.

“This is a rarity but it felt needed today because there some angry voices in there,” Robinson said afterwards, having appeared in front of the media 80 minutes after the final whistle.

“They don’t want to lose. They’re fed up with the manner that we have lost games, so it was about putting it to bed.

“Some of what they say I agree with and some of what they say I didn’t agree with, so it was important we continued the chat. It was important to let them say what they say and get their anger out.

“They got their anger out first and then you start having some conversations about how we’re going to move forward, but it was important they got it out because there were a few voices that normally are quiet that started to say things, and that’s important. Now we’ve got to come and address it next week.

“We’d worked on what Cambridge do, and they do it very, very well, and what we needed to do. Basically we didn’t do that well enough.”

Mark Bonner felt his Cambridge side merited the victory that ended their winless run and built on their midweek draw at Doncaster.

“We’re delighted. We deserved it, we played well,” said Bonner afterwards.

“We started the game brilliantly and could have got in front, should have been ahead at half-time. They’ve not threatened our goal too often in the first half, but they’ve had a good chance on half-time which Tomas (Holy) has saved well.

“We came out of the blocks again really well in the second half, played with good urgency and intensity and got the goal.

“You have moments where you’re going to have to defend and find that ability to just defend your box. It’s a really difficult period for us but we got through that well.

“The last seven or eight minutes was really well played, really well managed by us because the ball was hardly on the pitch, which was what you need it to be.

“We’re delighted with the clean sheet, it’s been a while since we had one. We’re delighted with the three points, it’s been a while since we’ve had them. It backs up a decent result on Tuesday when we were backs against the wall.

“In a difficult period we’re going alright. Fifteen games in now we’re in a decent position.”