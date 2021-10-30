Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bournemouth maintain unbeaten start with victory at Reading

By Press Association
October 30 2021, 10.27pm
Dominic Solanke (centre) celebrates scoring Bournemouth’s first goal (Simon Galloway/PA)
Dominic Solanke (centre) celebrates scoring Bournemouth's first goal (Simon Galloway/PA)

AFC Bournemouth made it 15 Championship matches unbeaten this season as they regained their five-point advantage at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a hard-earned 2-0 win at Reading.

Although the Royals dominated long spells of the first half, Bournemouth went in front in the 43rd minute when leading scorer Dominic Solanke headed home.

They increased their lead just before the hour mark when substitute Jamal Lowe curled in a low shot and held on for victory without any major alarm.

Bournemouth had gone into Saturday’s late game undefeated in 14 league matches, a sequence that had included 10 victories.

Reading’s promising recent run of five wins in six games had ended with successive defeats to Blackpool and Blackburn.

The visitors almost created a clear chance straight from kick-off with a long punt forward finding Jaidon Anthony in acres of space, but the ball bounced too high for him to control and goalkeeper Luke Southwood gathered safely.

Reading replied with a solid spell of pressure, with John Swift clipping over a cross that George Puscas scuffed wide.

Had he scored, though, it would not have counted as Swift had strayed offside in the build-up.

Reading maintained their upbeat tempo, with Josh Laurent threatening from an ambitious 20-yard drive that flashed just over.

Swift then set up Puscas with a cheeky Rabona-style cross but the Romania striker – without a goal in 19 matches stretching back to last season – was again unable to make decent contact with his attempted finish.

Bournemouth gradually regained some control, with Ryan Christie involved in many of their forays forward, but he was way off target with a long-range effort that sailed well over.

Two minutes before the interval, however, Bournemouth made the breakthrough.

Anthony’s corner from the left to the far post was headed back by Gary Cahill and Solanke nodded in from close range for his 12th goal of the season.

Bournemouth looked sharp after the restart, with Southwood having to catch a dangerous low cross from Christie.

The Royals keeper then had to punch away a well-struck centre from Philip Billing.

But Bournemouth were soon rewarded for their enterprise when sub Lowe – who had been on the pitch for only three minutes – swept home past a helpless Southwood from just outside the home area.

Reading offered little in response and rarely looked capable of reducing the deficit.

Bournemouth saw out the rest of the game comfortably to set a new club record of 15 league games unbeaten from the start of a season.

[[title]]

[[text]]

