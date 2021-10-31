Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wilfried Zaha receives racist abuse after Crystal Palace’s win at Man City

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 8.55am Updated: October 31 2021, 3.55pm
Wilfried Zaha scored against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wilfried Zaha scored against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wilfried Zaha has highlighted racist abuse he was sent online after Crystal Palace’s victory at Manchester City on Saturday.

Zaha scored the opener in Palace’s 2-0 win, which also saw City defender Aymeric Laporte sent off for a foul on the forward.

The Ivory Coast international subsequently posted screenshots on Instagram of racist abuse he had received following the match.

And Zaha wrote: “This message isn’t for me to get a million messages saying we stand with you and it’s disgusting or about me getting sympathy.

Wilfried Zaha's Instagram story
Wilfried Zaha posted on his Instagram story

“I’m not here for all the nonsense that is being done instead of fixing the actual problem!

“I don’t mind abuse because nowadays it comes with doing the job I do even though it’s not an excuse, but my colour will always be the real problem, but it’s fine because I’ll always be BLACK AND PROUD!

“Speak to me when you actual take this issue serious.”

Instagram told the PA news agency on Sunday that it was investigating the matter.

