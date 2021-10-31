Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chelsea and Arsenal advance to Women’s FA Cup final after convincing wins

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 3.23pm Updated: October 31 2021, 7.35pm
Beth England celebrates Chelsea’s third (Martin Rickett/PA)
Beth England celebrates Chelsea’s third (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chelsea and Arsenal reached the Women’s FA Cup final after respective 3-0 victories over holders Manchester City and Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

Emma Hayes’ side took the lead in the 23rd minute at the Academy Stadium when Erin Cuthbert controlled a corner with one touch and then fired the ball past Karima Benameur Taieb.

The goal prompted questions over whether the goalkeeper might have done better, and that was the case again five minutes later when Melanie Leupolz beat Taieb with a low shot from the edge of the box.

Chelsea penalty appeals were unsuccessful when Jess Carter went down under the attentions of Lauren Hemp, and Taeib then made good saves to deny Sam Kerr and, after the break, Cuthbert.

Caroline Weir and Vicky Losada sent efforts off target at the other end before an 89th-minute header from Beth England, brought on just before the hour mark, sealed Chelsea’s place in the delayed 2020-21 competition’s final at Wembley on December 5.

Jess Park subsequently saw a stoppage-time effort superbly tipped against the post by Ann-Katrin Berger as Gareth Taylor’s City, who have taken just four points from their opening five games of their 2021-22 Women’s Super League campaign, endured another disappointing outing.

Arsenal were also comfortable winners in the day’s second semi-final against Brighton.

Second-half goals from Kim Little, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson did the damage for the 14-time winners, setting up a repeat of the 2016 and 2018 finals.

Gunners captain Little broke the deadlock five minutes into the second period, lifting the ball over Albion goalkeeper Megan Walsh from close range following fine work from Mead.

Mead doubled the advantage with a deflected effort just four minutes later, before once again turning provider as her right-wing corner was converted by defender Williamson in the 76th minute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]