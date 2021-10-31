Happy Halloween and Marcus Rashford’s birthday – Sunday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31.

Halloween

Coming to a screen near you for #Halloween2021… pic.twitter.com/5Iz0m22Bqt — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 31, 2021

Football

Marcus Rashford celebrated his birthday.

This is 2️⃣4️⃣🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/AdRDM6t3lt — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2021

A role model on and off the pitch 👑 Happy 24th birthday to one of our own, @MarcusRashford! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Yb9EFvBbK2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2021

@MarcusRashford happy birthday legend ❤️ — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 31, 2021

Wilfried Zaha reached a milestone.

This may not be massive in the world of football compared to what others have done but to me this milestone is massive as where I’ve come from my only dream was to get to the opportunity to do what I love so I’m so thankful 🙏🏿 I’d like thank God and everyones support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hdHcKmivBj — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) October 31, 2021

Phil Foden urged City to bounce back.

Lessons to learn. Time to bounce back Wednesday pic.twitter.com/8ucBxcLnW1 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) October 31, 2021

Raheem Sterling wished Sergio Aguero well after the Barcelona striker was sent for a cardiac exam after reporting chest discomfort against Alaves.

Stay strong my brother @aguerosergiokun, we’re all with you. Get well soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/bjKztuzWTA — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 31, 2021

Alexis Sanchez toasted a win for Inter.

Cricket

England’s players reacted to the victory over Australia.

Unreal win!! What a day 🙌 pic.twitter.com/R3rFNKdBez — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) October 31, 2021

The Barmy Army love Chris Woakes.

Just something beautiful to look at whilst your eating breakfast on a Sunday morning 😍 pic.twitter.com/yzm9UjlUQv — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 31, 2021

Michael Vaughan went in on India.

Let’s be honest … For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket … #Fact #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was delighted to be in Paris.

Paris let’s gooo !! All smiles to be back here in this beautiful place 😃😁🙏🏼🇫🇷❤️ @RolexPMasters 📸: @corinnedubreuil pic.twitter.com/gIHX5FSBCq — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) October 31, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor hailed Glover Teixeira.

Just incredible! What a sport! https://t.co/s6138tnC6A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2021

The oldest first time champion in UFC history, Glover Teixeira! Just wow! Proper Motivation! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 31, 2021

Golf

Challenging conditions in Bermuda.