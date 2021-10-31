Happy Halloween and Marcus Rashford’s birthday – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association October 31 2021, 5.43pm Marcus Rashford celebrated his birthday on Halloween (Andrew Milligan/John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 31. Halloween View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Watson (@heatherwatson92) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1) Coming to a screen near you for #Halloween2021… pic.twitter.com/5Iz0m22Bqt— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 31, 2021 'Tis the season for SCARING with @bmeado9! 🤣 👻 💀#HappyHalloween2021 everyone… pic.twitter.com/rVTeAmdcJp— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 31, 2021 Football Marcus Rashford celebrated his birthday. This is 2️⃣4️⃣🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/AdRDM6t3lt— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 31, 2021 A role model on and off the pitch 👑Happy 24th birthday to one of our own, @MarcusRashford! 🥳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Yb9EFvBbK2— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2021 Happy birthday bro ❤️🎉 @marcusrashford pic.twitter.com/out4RYM7TE— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) October 31, 2021 @MarcusRashford happy birthday legend ❤️— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 31, 2021 Wilfried Zaha reached a milestone. This may not be massive in the world of football compared to what others have done but to me this milestone is massive as where I’ve come from my only dream was to get to the opportunity to do what I love so I’m so thankful 🙏🏿 I’d like thank God and everyones support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hdHcKmivBj— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) October 31, 2021 Phil Foden urged City to bounce back. Lessons to learn. Time to bounce back Wednesday pic.twitter.com/8ucBxcLnW1— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) October 31, 2021 Raheem Sterling wished Sergio Aguero well after the Barcelona striker was sent for a cardiac exam after reporting chest discomfort against Alaves. Stay strong my brother @aguerosergiokun, we’re all with you. Get well soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/bjKztuzWTA— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) October 31, 2021 Alexis Sanchez toasted a win for Inter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchez Alexis (@alexis_officia1) Cricket England’s players reacted to the victory over Australia. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eoin Morgan (@eoinmorgan16) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) Unreal win!! What a day 🙌 pic.twitter.com/R3rFNKdBez— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) October 31, 2021 The Barmy Army love Chris Woakes. Just something beautiful to look at whilst your eating breakfast on a Sunday morning 😍 pic.twitter.com/yzm9UjlUQv— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 31, 2021 Michael Vaughan went in on India. Let’s be honest … For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket … #Fact #T20WorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021 Tennis Novak Djokovic was delighted to be in Paris. Paris let’s gooo !! All smiles to be back here in this beautiful place 😃😁🙏🏼🇫🇷❤️ @RolexPMasters📸: @corinnedubreuil pic.twitter.com/gIHX5FSBCq— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) October 31, 2021 MMA Conor McGregor hailed Glover Teixeira. Just incredible! What a sport! https://t.co/s6138tnC6A— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 30, 2021 The oldest first time champion in UFC history, Glover Teixeira! Just wow! Proper Motivation!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 31, 2021 Golf Challenging conditions in Bermuda. Golf is fun. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/oCXp1zAfTo— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 31, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Aaron Ramsdale gets the plaudits for his super save – Saturday’s sporting social Twins for Ronaldo and the end of City’s run – Thursday’s sporting social Liverpool thrash Man Utd and Wayne Rooney turns 36 – Sunday’s sporting social Allan Saint-Maximin says goodbye to Steve Bruce – Wednesday’s sporting social