Peter Grant leaves his job as manager of Championship strugglers Dunfermline

Dunfermline have parted company with manager Peter Grant.

The 56-year-old former Scotland assistant coach, who took over from Stevie Crawford in May, leaves with the Pars bottom of the cinch Championship and without a win in 12 league games following their 4-2 defeat at Arbroath on Saturday.

Greg Shields and Steven Whittaker have been placed in charge on an interim basis, supported by sports director, Thomas Meggle.

A Dunfermline club statement read: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Peter for his efforts, hard work and professionalism during his time at East End Park, and we wish him and his family every success in the future.

“A fresh, robust recruitment process to find a replacement for Peter to lead our club forward will start immediately.”