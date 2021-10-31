Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Allan Lamb reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
October 31 2021, 7.43pm Updated: October 31 2021, 8.09pm
Allan Lamb was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer (David Cheskin/PA)
Former England cricket captain Allan Lamb has revealed on Twitter he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The South-African born batter urged people to get tested after being recently diagnosed himself.

Lamb made his Test debut for England in 1982 and went on to represent the country at three World Cups. He scored 4,656 runs in 79 Tests and enjoyed a 22-year first-class career from 1973 to 1995.

On Twitter, Lamb said: “I urge all men to go and get their PSA levels checked as prostate cancer so often goes undiagnosed.

“Having recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer, I have just completed a month of treatment.

“Put your egos aside-don’t be ignorant about your health.”

He has received support from the sporting world including Gary Lineker, who tweeted: “Sorry to read this, Lamby. Wish you a full and speedy recovery. Important message too.”

