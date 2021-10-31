Hibernian protests to no avail as Ross County trip rearranged for Wednesday

Hibernian’s trip to Dingwall has been rescheduled for Wednesday night – despite further positive Covid-19 cases and protests from Hibernian.

The cinch Premiership game was called off a little over three hours before kick-off on Saturday after Hibs reported two positive cases from tests earlier in the morning, which left them unable to field a team because of close contacts.

Ross County were not happy with the situation and the Scottish Professional Football League has moved quickly to rearrange the game for Wednesday.

A Hibs statement read: “After long discussions with the SPFL and further positive Covid-19 tests the SPFL have re-arranged the fixture to take place this Wednesday 3 November, 2021 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

“We realise this is not ideal at all for our supporters, and for the team due to the positive tests, we have voiced our concerns and made our thoughts clear to the SPFL, but unfortunately this was to no avail.”

After updating their supporters on ticket and refund processes, Hibs added: “We once again apologise for the inconvenience caused and the late rescheduling of the fixture through the SPFL in not giving our fans anytime to arrange travel plans or anything else.”