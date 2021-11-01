Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 5.03am
Jos Buttler was at his best as England made a statement in the win over Australia (Aijaz Rahi/AP)
Jos Buttler was at his best, scoring an unbeaten 71, as England took a massive stride towards the T20 World Cup semi-finals with an eight-wicket thrashing of old rivals Australia.

In the Premier League, Manchester United eased the pressure on under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an easy 3-0 win at Tottenham which saw the heat turned up on Nuno Espirito Santo.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a selection of pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 71 as England made a statement of intent against Australia
Manchester United celebrate their 3-0 win at Tottenham
Tottenham fans have turned on Nuno Espirito Santo after the defeat
The All Blacks stormed to a 54-16 victory in Wales
England’s Chris Woakes dives to take the catch of Australia’s Steven Smith
Chelsea's Bethany England celebrates scoring her side’s third goal of the game in a 3-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City
Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring in a 2-0 win at Leicester
Kyle Steyn scored four tries as Scotland eased to an emphatic 60-14 victory over Tonga in their opening autumn Test at Murrayfield
England laid down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup with a comprehensive 43-12 victory over reigning champions New Zealand
Reece James celebrates a second-half double as Chelsea beat Newcastle 3-0 at St James’ Park
New Zealand’s Trent Boult takes the catch of India’s captain Virat Kohli
Fashion Sakala celebrates after scoring as Rangers romped to a 6-1 win over Motherwell to take them four points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership
Fashion Sakala (left) celebrates after scoring as Rangers romped to a 6-1 win over Motherwell to take them four points clear at the top of the cinch Premiership (Jeff Holmes/PA)

