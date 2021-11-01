Kalvin Phillips plays down significance of his return to Leeds beating Norwich

Kalvin Phillips is eager for Leeds to build on their 2-1 win at Norwich but played down the significance of his return to the starting XI.

The England international played his first Premier League match since the start of October having recovered from a calf injury and Marcelo Bielsa’s side responded by securing only a second win in the division this season.

It further highlighted Leeds’ strong form when Phillips plays after they lost seven of the nine matches he missed during the 2020-21 campaign while this term they failed to win any of the three games where he didn’t feature.

Asked about that, the academy graduate told broadcasters: “I don’t take any notice of that to be honest.

“Obviously when I am not playing I want the lads to win just as much as when I am playing.

“So, regardless of whether I am playing or not, I want the team to do well and hopefully we can build up a good few results in the next few games.”

The 10th Premier League fixture of the season for both teams felt crucial at Carrow Road.

A lack of quality blighted an at times frantic opening 45 minutes but the second half was even more chaotic with all three goals occurring during a four-minute spell.

Raphinha beat two players to rifle into the bottom corner and Andrew Omobamidele headed the equaliser for the hosts before Rodrigo’s 30-yard effort slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp on the hour mark.

Victory for Leeds moved them out of the relegation zone and made it seven points out of a possible 12 following a six-game winless start with Leicester the visitors to Elland Road on Saturday.

“We are happy, obviously to get three points on the board after the tough start we’ve had,” Phillips added.

“This isn’t an easy place to come, you know. Norwich are bottom of the league but they are fighting for their lives.

“We needed three points and so did they. It was a good battle and fair play to Norwich, they brought it to us and good luck to them for the rest of the season.”

Norwich goalscorer Omobamidele conceded it was bittersweet to score his first ever professional goal but end up on the losing side.

The teenager, who has already made his Republic of Ireland debut, started for just the second time in the Premier League but the Canaries saw their overall winless run in the top flight extend to 20 matches.

“It is a bittersweet moment. I am proud to get my first goal but we are here to win games,” Omobamidele admitted.

“We are disappointed with the end result. At the end of the first half we were on top of the game.

“They scored and we scored straight away. We were on top but we were unlucky with the second goal. We have a great group of lads, there will be no pointing fingers and confidence is just the thing we need. We need to keep improving and focus on Brentford.”