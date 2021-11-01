Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Timeline of permanent Tottenham bosses since Juande Ramos won club’s last trophy

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 10.15am
Juande Ramos was the last manager to lead Spurs to a trophy (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Juande Ramos was the last manager to lead Spurs to a trophy (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Nuno Espirito Santo has become the sixth Tottenham boss to come and go since Juande Ramos guided the club to their last trophy, nearly 14 years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the men who have taken up the hot-seat since the 2008 League Cup triumph.

Harry Redknapp (Oct 2008-Jun 2012)

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Etihad Stadium
Peter Crouch’s winner at Manchester City earned Harry Redknapp, left, and Spurs fourth place and their first crack at Champions League football (Martin Rickett/PA)

Redknapp took over following the sacking of Ramos and enjoyed a largely successful four years at the helm. His side were a penalty shoot-out away from retaining the League Cup in 2009 and he was named Premier League manager of the year in 2010 after a fourth-place finish helped the club earn their first taste of Champions League football.

Andre Villas-Boas (Jul 2012-Dec 2013)

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool – White Hart Lane
Andre Villas-Boas’ Spurs reign came to an abrupt end in December 2013 (Stephen Pond/PA)

The former Chelsea manager had spent heavily in the summer of 2013 as Tottenham reinvested Gareth Bale’s enormous transfer fee. A bright start to the 2013-14 season followed, but the 36-year-old Portuguese’s reign came to an abrupt end the day after a 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool. He departed with the team seventh in the table and boasting a good record overall as Spurs boss, averaging 1.83 points per league match.

Tim Sherwood (Dec 2013-May 2014)

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – Upton Park
Tim Sherwood was dismissed less than six months into an 18-month deal (Stephen Pond/PA)

Ex-Spurs midfielder Sherwood, part of the club’s coaching staff since the Redknapp era, was handed the first-team reins initially on an interim basis before swiftly being given an 18-month deal. But he was dismissed within six months, having guided the north London club to a sixth-placed finish.

Mauricio Pochettino (May 2014-Nov 2019)

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Mauricio Pochettino enjoyed some memorable moments at the Tottenham helm, including reaching the 2019 Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Pochettino left Southampton to join Spurs on a five-year contract, having seen his stock rise markedly since arriving in England. His attacking football was a big hit with Tottenham fans and he led the club to the 2015 League Cup final, second place in 2016-17 – their best league finish in over 50 years – and oversaw a memorable run to the 2019 Champions League final. Chairman Daniel Levy dispensed with his services following a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Jose Mourinho (Nov 2019-Apr 2021)

Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – bet365 Stadium
Jose Mourinho was sacked six days before this year’s delayed League Cup final, which Spurs went on to lose to Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho always had his work cut out getting Spurs fans onside and his defensive style did little to win them over. A trophy would no doubt have helped but, having guided the club to the 2021 League Cup final, he was sacked six days before the delayed Wembley showpiece.

Nuno Espirito Santo (Jun-Nov 2021)

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Nuno was appointed after a farcical managerial search which saw Spurs go through a number of candidates. They settled on the former Wolves boss, having previously rejected him due to his playing style, with incoming football managing director Fabio Paratici convincing Levy he could fit the bill. It did not work out, with only rock-bottom Norwich scoring fewer goals in the 10 league games before Nuno was unceremoniously axed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier