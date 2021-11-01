Timeline of permanent Tottenham bosses since Juande Ramos won club’s last trophy

Nuno Espirito Santo has become the sixth Tottenham boss to come and go since Juande Ramos guided the club to their last trophy, nearly 14 years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the men who have taken up the hot-seat since the 2008 League Cup triumph.

Harry Redknapp (Oct 2008-Jun 2012)

Peter Crouch’s winner at Manchester City earned Harry Redknapp, left, and Spurs fourth place and their first crack at Champions League football (Martin Rickett/PA)

Redknapp took over following the sacking of Ramos and enjoyed a largely successful four years at the helm. His side were a penalty shoot-out away from retaining the League Cup in 2009 and he was named Premier League manager of the year in 2010 after a fourth-place finish helped the club earn their first taste of Champions League football.

Andre Villas-Boas (Jul 2012-Dec 2013)

Andre Villas-Boas’ Spurs reign came to an abrupt end in December 2013 (Stephen Pond/PA)

The former Chelsea manager had spent heavily in the summer of 2013 as Tottenham reinvested Gareth Bale’s enormous transfer fee. A bright start to the 2013-14 season followed, but the 36-year-old Portuguese’s reign came to an abrupt end the day after a 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool. He departed with the team seventh in the table and boasting a good record overall as Spurs boss, averaging 1.83 points per league match.

Tim Sherwood (Dec 2013-May 2014)

Tim Sherwood was dismissed less than six months into an 18-month deal (Stephen Pond/PA)

Ex-Spurs midfielder Sherwood, part of the club’s coaching staff since the Redknapp era, was handed the first-team reins initially on an interim basis before swiftly being given an 18-month deal. But he was dismissed within six months, having guided the north London club to a sixth-placed finish.

Mauricio Pochettino (May 2014-Nov 2019)

Mauricio Pochettino enjoyed some memorable moments at the Tottenham helm, including reaching the 2019 Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)

Pochettino left Southampton to join Spurs on a five-year contract, having seen his stock rise markedly since arriving in England. His attacking football was a big hit with Tottenham fans and he led the club to the 2015 League Cup final, second place in 2016-17 – their best league finish in over 50 years – and oversaw a memorable run to the 2019 Champions League final. Chairman Daniel Levy dispensed with his services following a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Jose Mourinho (Nov 2019-Apr 2021)

Jose Mourinho was sacked six days before this year’s delayed League Cup final, which Spurs went on to lose to Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho always had his work cut out getting Spurs fans onside and his defensive style did little to win them over. A trophy would no doubt have helped but, having guided the club to the 2021 League Cup final, he was sacked six days before the delayed Wembley showpiece.

Nuno Espirito Santo (Jun-Nov 2021)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Nuno was appointed after a farcical managerial search which saw Spurs go through a number of candidates. They settled on the former Wolves boss, having previously rejected him due to his playing style, with incoming football managing director Fabio Paratici convincing Levy he could fit the bill. It did not work out, with only rock-bottom Norwich scoring fewer goals in the 10 league games before Nuno was unceremoniously axed.