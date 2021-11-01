Seven successive defeats sees Barnsley boss Markus get the chop

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barnsley have confirmed the departure of head coach Markus Schopp after five months in charge.

Schopp leaves the club after the Tykes suffered their seventh successive loss at the weekend with a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City.

Barnsley are currently second from bottom in the Championship with only eight points so far this season.

Joseph Laumann is set to take charge of the side for the midweek game against fellow strugglers Derby.

Schopp told the club website: “I would like to thank all those who have accompanied me in this short but very intense time.

“It is a pity that our hard work was not reflected in the results.

“I wish the club all the best for the future and that they will achieve all their goals.”

Chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said: “On behalf of everyone at Oakwell, I would like to thank Markus for the last few months and wish him well for the next step in his career.

“I would like supporters to know that the process for finding a suitable replacement is underway and we will announce a new appointment in due course.”