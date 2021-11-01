Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Manager Neil Cox sacked as Scunthorpe sit bottom of League Two

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 11.14am
Neil Cox departs Scunthorpe with the club bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Neil Cox departs Scunthorpe with the club bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe have announced manager Neil Cox has parted company with the club.

The Iron are currently bottom of Sky Bet League Two having won only two and lost eight of their 15 league games this season.

Scunthorpe finished 22nd last term – three points clear of the relegation zone – after appointing Cox in August 2020.

Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Colchester proved to be the final game of the 50-year-old’s tenure.

A statement on the club’s official website on Monday read: “Scunthorpe United has parted company with first-team manager Neil Cox and assistant manager Mark Lillis.

“We thank them both for their efforts while with the club.

“Coach Tony McMahon and goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite will take charge of the team for the FA Cup first-round game against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier