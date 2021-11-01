Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Public memorial service for Walter Smith to be held at Glasgow Cathedral

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 11.52am
A public service will be held for Walter Smith (Chris Clark/PA)
Rangers fans will get the chance to pay their respects to Walter Smith ahead of a public memorial service.

The funeral cortege will pass by Ibrox Stadium this Wednesday ahead of a private service for the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager.

Rangers revealed that an invite-only public memorial service would take place at Glasgow Cathedral on November 19 and be screened for free on Rangers TV.

Walter Smith Tributes
Tributes have been paid at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A statement added: “A private, family funeral is to be held for Walter on Wednesday November 3, prior to the public memorial. As a club, we ask this privacy is respected by all supporters, the wider public and the media.

“It is the intention for the cortege to pass Ibrox at 3:15pm, entering from Helen Street, driving in the direction of Paisley Road West before rejoining the motorway.

“The club would like to put on record its thanks to our supporters, supporters of other clubs and the wider community for their kind words and support at this difficult time.”

