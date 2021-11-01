Celtic defender Carl Starfelt expects to miss a couple of weeks through injury

An error occurred. Please try again.

Carl Starfelt looks set to miss Celtic’s next two matches after suffering a hamstring injury on Saturday.

The defender limped off midway through the second half of Celtic’s goalless draw with Livingston and manager Ange Postecoglou later revealed he would be sent for a scan.

The Swede has now told newspaper Aftonbladet in his homeland that he will probably be out for a “couple of weeks” once the scan confirms the extent of the injury early this week.

Celtic face Ferencvaros in the Europa League in Budapest on Thursday after getting their first points of the campaign with a win over the Hungarians in their previous game.

They then take on Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday ahead of the international break before returning to action in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals against St Johnstone at Hampden on November 20.

Nir Bitton dropped back into central defence when Starfelt went off on Saturday but Stephen Welsh is an option for Postecoglou in Hungary.

The 21-year-old has not played since Celtic’s previous encounter with Livingston, a 1-0 defeat on September 19, in which he played his 10th game of the season.

Bitton started Saturday’s game at the base of Celtic’s three-man central midfield after Callum McGregor moved forward following a hamstring injury to Tom Rogic.

Ismaila Soro and James McCarthy are alternatives in the deep midfield role but neither have played since September.