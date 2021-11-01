Dominic Iorfa doubtful as Sheffield Wednesday take on Sunderland

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa is a doubt for Tuesday night’s League One clash with Sunderland.

Iorfa missed the Owls’ 2-2 draw with Cheltenham at the weekend after sustaining a knock, and manager Darren Moore told the club website his chances of being involved against the Black Cats are 50/50.

Sam Hutchinson is also being assessed after sustaining a muscle problem and has not featured for Wednesday since they beat Bolton 1-0 on October 9.

Moore is also without long-term absentee Lewis Gibson, who is on loan from Everton.

Sunderland veteran Aiden McGeady will be unavailable due to suspension.

The winger will miss the chance to go up against his former club after being shown a second yellow card for a challenge during the Black Cats’ 5-1 defeat at Rotherham last time out.

Denver Hume is also a doubt for Lee Johnson’s side due to an ankle injury and missed the Rotherham game at the weekend.

On-loan Everton striker Nathan Broadhead is also likely to be absent with a hamstring injury.