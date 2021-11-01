Mason Bennett may make Millwall return against Reading

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mason Bennett could be in line to feature when Millwall take on Reading.

The 25-year-old has not played since suffering a knock to the knee in the Lions’ 2-1 win over Sheffield United last month but returned to the bench for Saturday’s game against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

George Evans will not be involved due to a calf strain and may remain on the sidelines until after the international break.

Boss Gary Rowett may opt to make changes as his side look to get back to winning ways after slipping to a 1-0 defeat to the Terriers.

Reading will have 10 first-team players missing for the trip.

Femi Azeez is the latest Royals player to join a lengthy injury list as he missed the 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Andy Rinomhota is not expected to be available as he continues to nurse an ankle injury.

Long-term injury absentees Yakou Meite (knee), Lucas Joao (hip), Tom McIntyre (foot), Dejan Tetek (ankle), Michael Morrison (knee), Alen Halilovic (hamstring), Junior Hoilett (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) will also miss out, although the latter recently made his return for the Under-23s.