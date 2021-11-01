Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Mason Bennett may make Millwall return against Reading

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 1.28pm
Mason Bennett could return on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)
Mason Bennett could be in line to feature when Millwall take on Reading.

The 25-year-old has not played since suffering a knock to the knee in the Lions’ 2-1 win over Sheffield United last month but returned to the bench for Saturday’s game against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

George Evans will not be involved due to a calf strain and may remain on the sidelines until after the international break.

Boss Gary Rowett may opt to make changes as his side look to get back to winning ways after slipping to a 1-0 defeat to the Terriers.

Reading will have 10 first-team players missing for the trip.

Femi Azeez is the latest Royals player to join a lengthy injury list as he missed the 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth due to a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Andy Rinomhota is not expected to be available as he continues to nurse an ankle injury.

Long-term injury absentees Yakou Meite (knee), Lucas Joao (hip), Tom McIntyre (foot), Dejan Tetek (ankle), Michael Morrison (knee), Alen Halilovic (hamstring), Junior Hoilett (hamstring) and Felipe Araruna (knee) will also miss out, although the latter recently made his return for the Under-23s.

