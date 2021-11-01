Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No fresh injury concerns for Crewe’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Doncaster

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 1.30pm
David Artell’s Crewe are bottom of League One (Barrington Coombs/PA)
David Artell's Crewe are bottom of League One (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Crewe appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday’s home clash with fellow League One strugglers Doncaster.

Midfielder Callum Ainley remains unavailable due to a hamstring problem, and defenders Kayne Ramsay (leg) and Travis Johnson (ankle) are still out of action as well.

Forward Ben Knight made his comeback after an ankle issue as a substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to MK Dons.

That was a fourth-successive defeat for David Artell’s men, who are bottom of the table with eight points from 15 games.

Doncaster, three points better off in 23rd, hope to bounce back after being beaten 4-0 at Charlton on Saturday.

They are assessing Joe Dodoo after the forward sustained an ankle problem in the loss to the Addicks.

Tommy Rowe, who had been a doubt following a back spasm, came off the bench in that game and boss Richie Wellens is hopeful he will be fit for Tuesday night’s contest.

Ben Close, Jon Taylor and Cameron John are sidelined.

