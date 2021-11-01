Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Neil Warnock says he may never watch football again when he quits management

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 2.06pm
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock will take charge of his 1,602nd game at Luton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Neil Warnock will set a new record in English management on Tuesday night but admitted he may never watch football again once he hangs up his tracksuit.

The 72-year-old Middlesbrough boss equalled Dario Gradi’s 1,601 games as a professional manager when he took charge of Saturday’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat by Birmingham, and will eclipse it at Luton.

He will do so having enjoyed a hugely eventful career since he took charge of his first match at Scarborough, a 2-2 fourth division draw with Wolves in August 1987, but acutely aware of the mounting pressure in the modern game.

Neil Warnock celebrates with his Plymouth players following their Division Three play-off-final victory over Darlington at Wembley in 1996
Asked how he copes with the kind of criticism aimed at departed Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce, who hit out following his departure from St James’ Park, Warnock replied: “It’s got really, really nasty.

“I couldn’t have done what Steve Bruce did at Newcastle, if I’m honest. I don’t need the job that much. I don’t mean that as disrespect to Steve, but I couldn’t work in that environment at all, me.

“I didn’t think he deserved that. One of the seasons, his record was as good, if not better, than Rafa Benitez, but because they love Rafa Benitez and he wasn’t Mike Ashley’s man, he got away with murder, whereas poor old Steve gets hung, drawn and quartered.

“It’s not getting any easier. I doubt if I’ll ever watch football again when I retire, if I’m honest.”

Neil Warnock (left) also managed home-town club Sheffield United
Never a man to bite his tongue, Warnock’s approach to a job which has taken him from Scarborough to Notts County, Huddersfield, Plymouth, Oldham, Bury, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, QPR, Leeds, Rotherham, Cardiff and Boro, has won him both admirers and detractors.

He said with a smile: “I’ve been called ‘Marmite Man’ and all sorts, haven’t I – and that’s even your own fans. Some like you, some dislike you. I actually love Marmite and Bovril.

“When you’re my age, you do get labelled – you’re ‘dinosaurs’ and all that lot, ‘long-ball merchants’. I look at some of the teams in our league now and I’ve never, ever been as long as them in a million years, but because they’re young, they don’t get criticised.”

Neil Warnock celebrates guiding Cardiff into the Premier League
However, the motivation remains the same as it was on that August day on the North Yorkshire coast.

He said: “We get paid well, don’t we? But I don’t think it’s the money, it’s the satisfaction you get when you win a game and that whistle goes.

“There’s nothing quite like it when you know you’ve sent thousands of people home happy.”

