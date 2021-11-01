5 talking points as Steve Clarke prepares to name Scotland squad

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will name his squad for their final two World Cup qualifying group games on Tuesday.

Scotland need three points from games in Moldova and against Denmark at Hampden to guarantee a play-off spot.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of Clarke’s latest selection.

Striker shortage

With one-match suspensions for Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes, who has scored in Scotland’s last four games, Clarke might look for added cover up front for the game in Chisinau. Southampton striker Che Adams looks likely to start after netting against Chelsea and Watford last week, while Kevin Nisbet has not scored in his last three games for Covid-hit Hibernian. Tony Watt is pushing for a recall after hitting eight goals this season for Motherwell, while Johnny Russell has scored 10 goals in his past nine matches for Sporting Kansas City.

Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson concerns?

Billy Gilmour is short of game time (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gilmour has reinforced his position as a key Scotland player in recent months following his impressive Euro 2020 display at Wembley. But the 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder has not kicked a ball for loan club Norwich since playing against Israel and the Faroe Islands last month. Patterson has only played four minutes for Rangers since coming off the bench to create the winner in Torshavn but is more likely to get some action ahead of the international get-together.

Kieran Tierney doubt

Kieran Tierney is struggling with injury (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Arsenal left-back was missing again with an ankle injury as the Gunners won at Leicester on Saturday. With Greg Taylor out after shoulder surgery, that could leave Clarke with only one recognised left-back in skipper Andy Robertson. Clarke could potentially look to the under-21s squad, which has Hibernian’s Josh Doig and Bologna’s Aaron Hickey in it, while Barry Douglas is playing regularly for Polish league leaders Lech Poznan.

Zander Clark pushing hard

We need to talk about @Zanderr1 😱 The Saints keeper was unbeatable in Saturday's win at Tannadice 🔥🔥🔥#cinchPrem | @StJohnstone pic.twitter.com/V4trI6liNO — SPFL (@spfl) November 1, 2021

The St Johnstone goalkeeper dropped out of the squad last month following his long-awaited call-up weeks earlier, after Jon McLaughlin returned to fitness. The Rangers goalkeeper featured against St Mirren and Aberdeen last month as he continues to share club duties with Allan McGregor. Liam Kelly kept his place in the squad last month but, while Clark produced a stunning display in St Johnstone’s 1-0 win over Dundee United this weekend, the Motherwell goalkeeper conceded six against Rangers. While Craig Gordon is sure to start again, Clark might get the chance to gain some more squad experience.

Will Ryan Gauld get his chance?

Ryan Gauld gives @WhitecapsFC the lead with the left-footed strike! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/6Zl7DsaXi5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2021

The former Dundee United playmaker has contributed three goals and five assists in 16 games for Vancouver Whitecaps and been a regular in the Major League Soccer team of the week since moving to Canada from Portugal. Clarke has been loyal to the players who have served him well, though, and might not find space for Gauld.