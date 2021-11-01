Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Camps could make Fleetwood return against Wigan

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 3.06pm
Callum Camps (left) was an unused substitute during Fleetwood’s 3-3 draw with Wycombe (David Davies/PA).
Callum Camps could make his return to action in Fleetwood’s Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan.

The midfielder, having missed the previous outing with a knock, was back in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Wycombe but ended up an unused substitute.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for skipper Jordan Rossiter, who has been edging closer to fitness.

Darnell Johnson (Achilles) and Brad Halliday (knee) are long-term absentees.

Wigan have forward Callum Lang back available for the contest at Highbury Stadium.

Lang sat out the 2-0 win over Burton on Saturday as he served a one-match ban for picking up five yellow cards this term.

Joe Bennett (knee), Tom Naylor (leg) and Jordan Cousins (hamstring) have been recovering from injuries.

Leam Richardson’s Latics are currently second in the table, while Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood are third from bottom.

