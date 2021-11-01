Luton captain Sonny Bradley could make way against Boro

An error occurred. Please try again.

Luton boss Nathan Jones could opt for change in a bid to return to winning ways as Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough head for Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening.

Jones withdrew skipper Sonny Bradley and holding midfielder Glen Rea at the break during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Preston in order to change the shape of his team as a five-game unbeaten run drew to a disappointing close.

Henri Lansbury and Admiral Muskwe took their places and will hope to get the nod once again for the clash with the Teessiders.

Kal Naismith returned from suspension in the same game, but fellow midfielder Luke Berry and striker Elijah Adebayo missed out through injury.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock will make late decisions on Martin Payero and Uche Ikpeazu ahead of his record 1,602nd game in English management.

Midfielder Payero managed to get through Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Birmingham despite complaining of a calf problem early on, but is a doubt for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Striker Ikpeazu, however, limped off before half-time and is not expected to be fit, although neither man has yet been ruled out.

Defender Anfernee Dijksteel returned to the bench at the weekend after missing seven games with a hamstring injury, but Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Marc Bola and Marcus Browne remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentees Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi.