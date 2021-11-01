Forest boss Steve Cooper could stick with same starting XI for Blades clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could name an unchanged team against Sheffield United.

The Reds battled impressively to score deep into stoppage time and snatch a draw at QPR on Friday night.

Loic Mbe Soh is closing on a return from a thigh injury but the game will come too soon for the defender.

Loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) is still rehabilitating with parent club Arsenal and has not even met his new boss Cooper, so is some way from a return.

The Blades are likely to be without Ben Davies.

The defender, on loan from Liverpool, limped off during the home defeat to Blackpool on Saturday as Slavisa Jokanovic’s side finished the match with 10 men, having already made all of their substitutions.

Jokanovic will choose between Chris Basham, Rhys Norrington-Davies and former Forest man Jack Robinson to replace Davies in the back line.

Lys Mousset was also forced off injured against Blackpool but the striker should be available.